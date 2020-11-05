Senator Enzi applauds state’s election results

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., released the following statement regarding Tuesday’s election:

“Congratulations to Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis on being elected to fill the seat I have had the honor to hold for 24 years. I know she will put Wyoming first and be a force to be reckoned with in Washington. I also want to congratulate Congresswoman Liz Cheney on her re-election to the House of Representatives. Along with Senator John Barrasso, our state will have a powerful trio serving us in Congress.

“There’s a lot of interest and attention focused on the top of the ballot, and rightly so, but it’s important to remember that governing happens at the local level. Our county commissioners, city council, school board members – those are the people who shape our communities, and I applaud everyone who had the courage to put their name on a ballot this year.

“As we move forward, our country has no shortage of problems we need to address. Some are out of our control, but many are of our own making. If my experience over the years has taught me anything, it is that we will never be able to tackle these challenges unless we find common areas of agreement first and work to solve those problems together. I only have a few weeks left as a U.S. Senator, but I remain a proud American citizen and I look forward to helping serve my country in other ways as I enter this new chapter of my life.”