Another drunk driver caught in Riverton

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests/Citations 11/3 to 11/5, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tim Guthrie, 57, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 11/2to 11/3, 2020

A 23-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance -Methamphetamine.

Hauser Harris, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

A 39-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were both cited for Use of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Thomas Vincent, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/30 to 11/2, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Desirea Writtingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mallorie Posey, 32, Ethete. Arrested. Simple Assault, Breach of Peace and Resisting Arrest, Refusing to stop fighting with the other female and failure to place her hands behind her back. No injuries were reported to either party.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Headley, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery. Minor injuries to the victims, no treatment required.

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thunter Little Thunder, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Two individuals were cited: a 32-year-old male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and a 26-year-old female for Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

An underage drinking party was broken up on West Park Avenue and a total of 10 juveniles were cited for Minior in Possession.

A 40-year-old female was cited for Shoplifting meat and for trespassing at the Riverton Walmart.

A 31-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were cited for assault after assaulting a male that was trying to kick open their door at an address on the 1400 block of West Park. The man trying to kick in the door was cited for property damage.

Keno Goggles, 36, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tianna Armour, 30, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

David Lassiter, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrests/Citations 10/27 to 10/28, 2020

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Andrew Brown, 35, Ethete, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

A 13-year-old Male, Ethete, Arrested. Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine

Arvin Anthoney, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxicatation

A 33-year-old male of Ethete, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 21-year-old female of Riverton, Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

A 24-year-old male of Arapahoe Cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

CORRECTION From the RPD: In reference to incident R20-09146, Xavier Hubbard was not arrested or charged in the incident. A 17-year-old female was arrested for DUI. The RPD apologized for the error

Arrests/Citations 10/26 to 10/27, 2020

Marty Moore, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations 10/23 to 10/26, 2020

Lonnie Parham, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Dononah SunRhodes, 19, Riverton. Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Everett Addison, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Devlin Austin, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Violence. Victim suffered minor injuries.

Jonathan Arthur, 30, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 12-year-old male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana

Desirae Writingbird, 40, Box Elder, MT. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cedric Shakespeare, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-19 to 10-20

A 20-year-old female of Ethete was Cited for Trespassing on College Hill Drive

Two juveniles were cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Arrests/Citations 10-16 to 10-19

Ashley Dewey, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery. Victim had minor injuries, no treatment.

Harold Crazythunder, 42, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dillon Yellowbear, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Federal warrant

Jeff Sauer, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

A 17-year-old female of Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Justin VanFleet, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Domestic Battery. Minor injury to the victim who was treated and released.

Arrests/Citations 10-14 to 10-15

Erika Antelope, 36, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 17-year-old Riverton Juvenile cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Leandra Eagle, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

Dominic Anderson, 26, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Gary Blackburn, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

Arrests/Citations 10-13- to 10-14

There were no arrests reported on Tuesday.

Arrests/Citations 10-12 to 10-13-20

Two 15-year-old Juveniles were cited at Smith’s Food and Drug for Shoplifting over the counter medications and for Minor In Possession of alcohol

Chorissa Dickinson, 38, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Charges are pending against a suspect who fled the scene after a assault on East Adams

Amanda Siek, 34, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations 10-6 to 10-7

Anthoney Arvin, 46, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arron C’Hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cody Armajo, 34, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Alexander Munoz, 66, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Candy Peck, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Janelle Bell, 25, Riverton, Arrested. Disorderly Conduct.

Arrests/Citations 10-2 to 10-5

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kayle Washington, 28, St.Stephens, Arrested. Disturbing the Peace, Interference for lying about his name.

Antonio Duran, 37, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Troy Gothurd, 43, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Paul Bell,59, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Charlo Yellowfox,33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Marquel Duran, 18, Arapahoe, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 17-year-old Male was cited for Minor in Possession and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

An 18-year-old male was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

A 17-year-old male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Arron C’hair, 43, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18 year-old female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

An 18-year-old female was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Thomas Twiss, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Brody Miller, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Interference for lying about his name.

Brian Dodge, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St.Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Cynthia Shakespeare, 57, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 42-year-old female from Box Elder, MT., was cited for Shoplifting meat

Janell SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 20-year-old female and an 18-year-old females were both cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana.

Arrests/Citations 9-30 to 10-2, 2020

Arrests/Citations – 9/29 to 9-30

A 23-year-old Riverton female was issued a citation for failure to register her dogs in the 1300 block of South Federal Boulevard

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, Pavillion, Arrested. Uinta County warrant

A juvenile female was issued a citation for shoplifting at Smith’s Food and Drug and was released to a responsible party.

Jordan Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Use of a Controlled Substance and Trespassing at the Red Eagle Convenience Store at Fremont and North Federal.

Arrests/Citations – 9/28 to 9/29

Robin Blind, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Jeffrey Headley, 33, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dexter Duran, 32, Arapahoe, Cited for Damaging Property

Vearle Wilson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Arrests/Citations – 9/25 to 9/28

Allen Seith, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Possession of Controlled Substances – Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

Thomas Shakespeare, 51, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Assault. Incident still under investigation.

Jeffrey Headley, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old Riverton female was cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Rachel Brown, 65, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Tanyka Montoya, 22, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Vernon Manderson, 48, Riverton. Arrested, Public Intoxication

Gary Clawson, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Mary Headley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Arrests – 9/23 to 9/24

Kevin Eagle, 22, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Domestic Battery.

A 22-year-old Riverton female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

James Wheeler,51, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Hanway, 36, Arapahoe. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Two females, ages 15 and 16 were cited for Minor in Possession of alcohol

Arrests – 9/22 to 9/23

Chauncey Friday, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Forrest Yellowfish, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jamie Goodman,28, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Jordon Oldman, 27, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Kasia Monroe, 29, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Friday, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Troy Gothard, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

Bethany Sankey, 23, Ethete, Arrested. Riverton Police warrant

There were no arrests on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

