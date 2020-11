It will be more of the same weather today with more dry weather and unseasonably warm temperatures. Windy conditions will develop near Casper. Cooler and wetter weather will move in for Saturday night and Sunday according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 70°F in Thermopolis, 68°F in Jeffrey City, 67°F in Shoshoni, 66°F in Lander, Riverton and Worland, and 63°F in Dubois.