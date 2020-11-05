Breaking News

Lois Irene Simonson

Lois Irene Simonson, 103, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.  Cremation has taken place, and services are not planned at this time.

–Wind Dancer Funeral Home, Fort Washakie

