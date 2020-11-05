Cheney thanks Wyoming voters for re-election

U.S.Representative Liz Cheney:



“I’m honored that the people of Wyoming have entrusted me to continue to fight for our shared values as their lone voice in the House of Representatives. We have so many important challenges ahead of us and I look forward to standing up for Wyoming’s interests and values.” “I want to thank each of my opponents for running respectful and thoughtful campaigns based on issues and policies. I also want to congratulate Senator-elect Cynthia Lummis on her victory, and I look forward to partnering with her and Sen. Barrasso in Washington to fiercely advocate for the issues that are important to Wyoming.”

Advertisement