Shirley Hickerson passed away peacefully at her Lander, Wyoming home on Monday, October 26, 2020 with family and Hospice care by her side. A family graveside memorial has been held. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Shirley was born in Crawford, Nebraska to Pete and Ann (Meckem) Redman, who were residing in Dubois, Wyoming at the time. Shirley attended grade school in Dubois and then attended Wasatch Academy in Wasatch, Utah while her mother and father were traveling for the war. She graduated from high school in 1946. She returned to Dubois after graduation and worked for her mother in their laundry business. In June of 1947, she married Carl R Hickerson.

They lived in Dubois for many years and owned several businesses. While their children were young, they lived on Togwotee pass at their logging camp and ran a small logging company. They also had a small ski area and lift where they taught the kids to downhill ski. Later, the family including Pete, Ann, Wanda and Shirley ran the Rock Garden Café in Dubois, now known as the Cowboy Café. Later they purchased the old Stringer Hotel building and started the Westerner Café, Bar and Lounge. They ran this until 1975 when they moved to Lander to start a logging and sawmill operation with their sons, Mark and Pat, and their spouses. They ran this until their retirement.

Family camping trips, to both the mountains and the lakes, were an important part of Shirley’s life. She enjoyed these trips with family and friends. She enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at sporting events and concerts. She loved to garden and share the fall bounty with friends. She was an avid cook and loved to have friends, neighbors and family as her guests. She loved to bake cookies to share with her grandchildren. In her later years, she enjoyed playing pinochle at the Senior Center and lending a helping hand at the Methodist Thrift Store. She will be remembered for her smiling face and friendly wave while on her daily walks in Lander.

She is survived by her three sons, Patrick and wife Patti, Mark and wife Ardie, all of Lander, and Pete and wife Denise of Walla Walla, Washington; seven grandchildren, Tanya Hickerson Knell, Ryan Hickerson, Staci Sutton and husband Solan, Bree Martinsen and husband Brian, Jennifer Beddoes and husband Josh, Jonathan Hickerson and wife Megan, Justine Reyes Pena and husband Ramone; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kortni and Mila Knell, Shelby, Patrick and Brayden Hickerson, Seth Hickerson and Treyton Martinsen, Colin Coughanour and Shane Beddoes, Emmett Hickerson, and Natalya, Niam, and Nadine Reyes Pena; and sister-in-law Wanda Redman, several nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Ann, her husband, Carl, and her brother, Duane Redman.

Memorials may be made to the Lander Senior Center, 205 South 10th Street, Lander, WY 82520 or Frontier Hospice, 230 N. First Street, Lander, WY 82520

