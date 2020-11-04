Aug. 30, 1954 – Oct 29, 2020

Richard Dale “Rick” Brown 66, of Riverton passed away October 29, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life gathering and pot luck dinner will be held from 11:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday Nov. 13th at the Cedar Bar in Riverton.

Richard was born on August 30, 1954 to Dale Arlen and Peggy Ann (Betts) Brown in Red Bluff, California. He grew up in California and Graduated from Mt. Diablo High School in Concord, California.

He spent the last 35 years in the Riverton area working in construction, carpentry, finishing factory homes, working for U.S. Energy and Jerry Bornholf Construction. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved NASCAR and was a Raider fan.

He is survived by his companion Diana Barcheers of Riverton, daughters; Erika Brown and Cheyenne Vankirk, 6 grandchildren, brother; Mark Brown, sister; Margaret Busch and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Son; Cody Brown, sister; Kimberly Losey.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.