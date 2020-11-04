Lawrence “Larry” Charles Englert, 84, of Lander, died in Lander on November 2, 2020. A Rosary will be 7:00pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. The Funeral Service will be Saturday morning 10:30am, November 7, 2020, also in the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, Wyoming.

