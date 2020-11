There has been no decrease in the number of Covid-19 confirmed infections in Fremont County. In fact, on Tuesday the county’s caseload increased by 45 confirmed infections. As of Wednesday morning, there are now 365 active local cases, including the 31st reported case at Riverton High School since the start of school in August.

Fremont County now has the fifth largest caseload in the state, trailing Laramie, Albany, Campbell and Natrona Counties. (see map below)









Active Cases across Wyoming: WDH