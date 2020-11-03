Two Rustlers earn All-Region status at Alamosa meet

Central Wyoming College’s Cross Country Team made the 9.5 hour drive to Alamosa, Colorado this weekend to compete in it’s 7th regional meet. The Cattails Golf Course was the site of the meet, but because of mud from a melted snow storm a few days earlier, the course changed a bit at the last minute.

CWC competed against Colorado Mountain College and Trinidad Community College. Unfortunately, due to Covid, Southeast Nebraska Community College had to pull out. Both the men’s and women’s teams from Trinidad would take home the title.

Scarlett Sisemore and Jayden Yates both placed 5th, earning them spots on the All-Region Teams.