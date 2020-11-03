Scheuerle Art on Exhibit at Lander’s Pioneer Museum

Now on exhibit at the Lander Pioneer Museum is a new western art show titled “Native Americans of Wyoming’s Wind River Country.” The art, painted by Joseph Scheuerle, features tribal members from many Rocky Mountain tribes including members of the Shoshone and Arapaho from the Wind River Reservation.

Loaned to the Lander Museum by the Montana Historical Society, the exhibit will be on display through the fall of 2021.

“It’s a very big deal that the Lander Museum can host an exhibit like this from such a prestigious organization as the Montana Historical Society,” said Lander Curator Randy Wise. “It shows we have a growing regional reputation as a museum that has the ability to care for top quality exhibits.”

Joseph G. Scheuerle (1873-1948) was a remarkable but little-known Western artist. Beginning in 1909 he made many visits to Indian reservations in Montana, Wyoming and across the west where he painted exceptional portrait of American Indians that were, in his words, “all finished and done honestly and carefully from life and on the spot.” In many cases he provided notable documentation of the circumstances wherein the portraits were painted by including whimsical sketches and commentary on the reverse. Throughout his lifetime he created more than two hundred skillfully painted portraits, and established rapport and close friendships with his models.