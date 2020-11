Riverton High School Principal John Griffith had the happy duty today to take a number of Senior students to the polls and vote for the first time. After voting, the students proudly displayed their sticker that they had voted.

RHS photos of the students after voting, and as a group back at the high school:











From left to right. Sky Witt, Andrew Messer, Shelby Gray, Amy Hambrick, Bailey Lopez, Ian Ridgely, Daniel Moore, and Blake Walters.