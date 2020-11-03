May 25, 1966 – Oct 29, 2020

Johnetta “Big Johng” Ann Seminole, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, CO. A viewing and wake will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1234 17 Mile Road, starting at 5:00 pm. The graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Addison Cemetery.

Johnetta Ann Seminole was born on May 25, 1966 in Hunting Park, CA to John Miles Seminole and Madeline (Addison) Spoonhunter. She was born in California but grew up on the Wind River Indian Reservation and graduated from St. Stephens Indian High School.

Johnetta loved caring for her grandchildren, she was family oriented and was always there for her family when they needed her. She loved having movie and game nights, taking grandchildren to the park, having cookouts and gatherings on holidays and birthdays.

She is survived by her son, Alvin (Teryl) Seminole; daughters, Latasha Bell and Byrdie Lou Spoonhunter; Adopted sons, Shallako Goggles and Justin Vanfleet; brothers, Stephen Seminole and Burdick Seminole, Sr.; sisters, Suzette Seminole, Serena Gardner, Cora Addison, and Coreen Addison; grandchildren, Heaven Seminole, Neei’ Biikosiis Seminole, Tyvrin Bell, Tyrus Bell, Tavalene Spoonhunter, and Talecia Hill; and the families of Seminole, Addison, Standing Elk, and Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeremy Means; daughter, Latoya Means; brother, Alvin Spoonhunter; sisters, Nancy Spoonhunter and Terri Seminole.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.