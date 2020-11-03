Hunting Gear & Rifle stolen; Thefts; Man rode away from Walmart in motorized cart

Riverton Police Blotter 11-2 to 11-3

Hunting gear and a rifle were stolen from a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche on Halloween night from an address on N. 12th St. East. The vehicle was left unlocked.

A vehicle on West Park was entered and items discarded on the road, including mail, work boots and a wallet.

Riverton Police Blotter 10-30 to 11-2

A vehicle reported stolen from Walnut Drive in Riverton was found on the reservation with all of its windows broken out. They keys to the vehicle were left inside a purse left in 2009 Buick LaCrosse. The vehicle was reportedly locked.

Police were informed that a party of individuals were breaking branches off of trees in City Park to start a fire.

A resident on East Adams reported some one took the tags off of a vehicle. Another vehicle at the same address was vandalized.

License plates were stolen from a black 2012 Chevrolet pickup parked in alley behind East Jackson Avenue.

A wood splitter was reported stolen from an address on East Fremont

A vendor at the Riverton Farmers Market reported that her money bag was stolen during the morning.

An elderly male reportedly left Walmart with one of their motorized shopping carts and headed home with it. He told police he needed the ride to bring his groceries home and that he would return it.

A cellular phone was taken from a gray 2018 Toyota from an address on East Pershing

A camper trailer that was repossessed was found to contain a cat. The animal was delivered to PAWS

A blue 2019 Ford Fusion was stolen from an address on Aspen Drive. Keys were left in the vehicle.