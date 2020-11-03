Governor exposed to Covid; Self-quarantining 14 Days

The office of Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement about the Governor’s potential COVID-19 exposure:

Governor Gordon was informed today that he had a potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting.

After he was notified, the Governor took a rapid test at the Laramie County Health Department, which came back negative for COVID-19. He is currently awaiting the results of a secondary test. As a precautionary measure, and in alignment with CDC guidance, the Governor is currently self-quarantining for 14 days from the possible exposure, which would be until November 11.

The Governor is appreciative of the preventative measures taken by the hosts of the meeting.