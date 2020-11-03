Breaking News

Governor exposed to Covid; Self-quarantining 14 Days

News Director
Article Updated: November 3, 2020
Comments Off on Governor exposed to Covid; Self-quarantining 14 Days
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon was masked up at a Fremont County event this past week at the Wind River Hotel and Casino. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The office of Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement about the Governor’s potential COVID-19 exposure:

Governor Gordon was informed today that he had a potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. The possible exposure occurred at a meeting where all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting.

After he was notified, the Governor took a rapid test at the Laramie County Health Department, which came back negative for COVID-19. He is currently awaiting the results of a secondary test. As a precautionary measure, and in alignment with CDC guidance, the Governor is currently self-quarantining for 14 days from the possible exposure, which would be until November 11.

Advertisement

The Governor is appreciative of the preventative measures taken by the hosts of the meeting.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: