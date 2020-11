Fremont County Election Results (Unofficial)

FREMONT COUNTY, WYOMING

General Election

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Election Summary Results



PRESIDENT & VICE PRESIDENT

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP TRUMP/PENCE 12,007 66.30%

DEM BIDEN/HARRIS 5,519 30.47%

LIB JORGENSEN/COHEN 321 1.77%

IND PIERCE/BALLARD 157 0.87%

Write-In Totals 107 0.59%

Total Votes Cast 18,111 100.00%



US SENATOR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP CYNTHIA M. LUMMIS 12,314 69.43%

DEM MERAV BEN DAVID 5,385 30.36%

Write-In Totals 36 0.20%

Total Votes Cast 17,735 100.00%



US REPRESENTATIVE

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP LIZ CHENEY 11,505 64.62%

DEM LYNNETTE GREY BULL 5,227 29.36%

LIB RICHARD BRUBAKER 711 3.99%

CON JEFF HAGGIT 335 1.88%

Write-In Totals 26 0.15%

Total Votes Cast 17,804 100.00%



ST SENATOR #20

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP ED COOPER 335 91.28%

DEM THERESA LIVINGSTON 32 8.72%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Total Votes Cast 367 100.00%



ST SENATOR #26

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP TIM SALAZAR 7,790 97.12%

Write-In Totals 231 2.88%

Total Votes Cast 8,021 100.00%



ST REPRESENTATIVE #28

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP JOHN R. WINTER 330 90.91%

DEM LEVI J. SHINKLE 32 8.82%

Write-In Totals 1 0.28%

Total Votes Cast 363 100.00%

‘

ST REPRESENTATIVE #33 Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP VALAIRA WHITEMAN 1,338 42.37%

DEM ANDI CLIFFORD 1,434 45.41%

IND CLINTON D. WAGON 375 11.87%

Write-In Totals 11 0.35%

Total Votes Cast 3,158 100.00%





ST REPRESENTATIVE #34

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP PEPPER L. OTTMAN 4,070 98.71%

Write-In Totals 53 1.29%

Total Votes Cast 4,123 100.00%



ST REPRESENTATIVE #54

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP LLOYD CHARLES LARSEN 3,148 58.35%

DEM KEVIN WILSON 2,244 41.59%

Write-In Totals 3 0.06%

Total Votes Cast 5,395 100.00%



ST REPRESENTATIVE #55

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP EMBER OAKLEY 2,058 50.22%

LIB BETHANY BALDES 2,026 49.44%

Write-In Totals 14 0.34%

Total Votes Cast 4,098 100.00%



CO COMMISSIONER #2

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP LARRY ALLEN 3,832 97.61%

Write-In Totals 94 2.39%

Total Votes Cast 3,926 100.00%



CO COMMISSIONER #5

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REP JENNIFER MCCARTY 1,878 56.57%

DEM POLLY HINDS 910 27.41%

IND TRAVIS GARY BARNEY 244 7.35%

IND BOB TOWNSEND 279 8.40%

Write-In Totals 9 0.27%

Total Votes Cast 3,320 100.00%



SUPREME COURT JUSTICE-BOOMGAARDEN

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 12,290 80.09%

NO 3,056 19.91%

Total Votes Cast 15,346 100.00%



SUPREME COURT JUSTICE-GRAY

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 12,209 80.21%

NO 3,013 19.79%

Total Votes Cast 15,222 100.00%



DISTRICT COURT JUDGE-CONDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 12,179 80.51%

NO 2,949 19.49%

Total Votes Cast 15,128 100.00%



CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE-DENHARDT

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 12,487 79.01%

NO 3,318 20.99%

Total Votes Cast 15,805 100.00%



CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE-HAWS

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 11,831 79.21%

NO 3,106 20.79%

Total Votes Cast 14,937 100.00%



CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE-RADDA

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

YES 11,496 77.73%

NO 3,294 22.27%

Total Votes Cast 14,790 100.00%



COUNCIL DUBOIS

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

DAVID A. BENNETT 408 50.68%

RICK L LEE 388 48.20%

Write-In Totals 9 1.12%

Total Votes Cast 805 100.00%



COUNCIL HUDSON

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

BRADY HAMILTON 150 51.37%

ARCHIE HANSON 84 28.77%

JULIE CARLOTTA THOMAS 54 18.49%

Write-In Totals 4 1.37%

Total Votes Cast 292 100.00%



COUNCIL W1 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

KATHLEEN A. AVERILL 330 31.28%

DAN HAHN 719 68.15%



Write-In Totals 6 0.57%Total Votes Cast 1,055 100.00%



COUNCIL W2 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JULIA STUBLE 936 97.20%

Write-In Totals 27 2.80%

Total Votes Cast 963 100.00%



COUNCIL W3 LANDER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

MELINDA K. COX 838 67.15%

MICHAEL KUSIEK 403 32.29%

Write-In Totals 7 0.56%

Total Votes Cast 1,248 100.00%



MAYOR PAVILLION

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LESTER R. EMERSON 55 47.41%

CHUCK SNYDER 60 51.72%

Write-In Totals 1 0.86%

Total Votes Cast 116 100.00%



COUNCIL PAVILLION

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

CHARLES BARRETT 46 22.66%

TEX FRAZIER 28 13.79%

MATT PATTISON 72 35.47%

MYKAH TRUJILLO 57 28.08%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Total Votes Cast 203 100.00%

COUNCIL PAVILLION (2YR)



Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

ROBERT G. BLOWERS 43 39.09%

SHEILA L. JOHNSON 66 60.00%

Write-In Totals 1 0.91%

Total Votes Cast 110 100.00%



COUNCIL W1 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

CORY G ROTA 948 99.06%

Write-In Totals 9 0.94%

Total Votes Cast 957 100.00%



COUNCIL W2 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LANCE W. GOEDE 561 42.50%

KRISTY K. SALISBURY 751 56.89%

Write-In Totals 8 0.61%

Total Votes Cast 1,320 100.00%



COUNCIL W3 RIVERTON

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LINDSEY COX 780 50.55%

TIM HANCOCK 760 49.25%

Write-In Totals 3 0.19%

Total Votes Cast 1,543 100.00%





COUNCIL SHOSHONI

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

KATHY BLAIR 111 22.79%

KEN CUNDALL 119 24.44%

MIKE DIMICK 127 26.08%

BOB ZENT 126 25.87%

Write-In Totals 4 0.82%

Total Votes Cast 487 100.00%



COUNCIL SHOSHONI 2 YR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

RONALD W. ANKENY 147 55.06%

JACOB Z. STETLER 120 44.94%

Write-In Totals 0 0.00%

Total Votes Cast 267 100.00%



CWC SUB DIST #1

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

ERNIE OVER 14,803 98.90%

Write-In Totals 164 1.10%

Total Votes Cast 14,967 100.00%



CWC SUB DIST #2

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

NICOLE M. SCHOENING 13,736 99.07%

Write-In Totals 129 0.93%

Total Votes Cast 13,865 100.00%



CWC SUB DIST #3

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

CARLTON UNDERWOOD 13,536 99.12%

Write-In Totals 120 0.88%

Total Votes Cast 13,656 100.00%



CWC SUB DIST#4

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

SHANA TARTER 13,197 99.26%

Write-In Totals 98 0.74%

Total Votes Cast 13,295 100.00%



LANDER SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

KATHY HITT 2,608 19.58%

TAYLOR JACOBS 2,367 17.77%

SCOTT JENSEN 2,372 17.81%

KAMI PATIK-POLEDNA 1,029 7.72%

CHERRY PLAISTED 741 5.56%

HAILEY REDDEN 1,343 10.08%

SARAH REILLEY 1,469 11.03%

TIM WATKINS 1,343 10.08%

Write-In Totals 49 0.37%

Total Votes Cast 13,321 100.00%



DUBOIS TRUSTEE 4 YR

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

JERRY S FALCO 668 27.96%

REBECCA HARMON 387 16.20%

JAMES “JUNIOR” HINKLE 613 25.66%

BRIDGETT HOWARD 312 13.06%

JANEAN B. SELLERS 401 16.79%

Write-In Totals 8 0.33%

Total Votes Cast 2,389 100.00%



DUBOIS SCHOOL TRUSTEE 2 YR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LAURIE YARACZ 966 99.38%

Write-In Totals 6 0.62%

Total Votes Cast 972 100.00%



WR SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 4

TOTAL VOTE %

RICHARD D. DENKE 604 20.80%

VAN HILL 423 14.57%

KAYSHA KOMPKOFF 234 8.06%

ANGELA MCCANN 486 16.74%

PATTI JO STOLL-BAKER 569 19.59%

KELLY P. THOMAN 568 19.56%

Write-In Totals 20 0.69%

Total Votes Cast 2,904 100.00%





WY INDIAN SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

NATHAN FRIDAY SR 286 20.52%

EMERY’L J. LEBEAU 297 21.31%

ALLISON D. SAGE JR 249 17.86%

FRANCENE G. SHAKESPEARE 238 17.07%

RICH SINGER 299 21.45%

Write-In Totals 25 1.79%

Total Votes Cast 1,394 100.00%



FT WASHAKIE SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

KAY FERRIS 291 23.22%

WAYLAND K. LARGE 278 22.19%

ROBYN ROFKAR 33 2.63%

DAVID W (GRUNDY) SNYDER 260 20.75%

BONNIE J WASHAKIE 359 28.65%

Write-In Totals 32 2.55%

Total Votes Cast 1,253 100.00%



SHOSHONI SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

WEDGE FIKE 288 15.61%

EMILY JARVIS 473 25.64%

CHRISTOPHER KONIJA 152 8.24%

JJ (JOSHUA) PINGETZER 419 22.71%

AMANDA SLACK 293 15.88%

JORDAN WHITENER 218 11.82%

Write-In Totals 2 0.11%

Total Votes Cast 1,845 100.00%



RIVERTON SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 4

TOTAL VOTE %

BRUCE BERG 3,958 23.54%

LYNETTE C. JEFFRES 4,547 27.05%

CARL MANNING 3,933 23.39%

BRETT WATSON 4,234 25.18%

Write-In Totals 140 0.83%

Total Votes Cast 16,812 100.00%



ARAPAHOE SCHOOL TRUSTEES

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

THEODORE LIONEL BELL SR 146 12.75%

DENNIS B. C’BEARING SR 68 5.94%

WILLIAM J. C’HAIR 106 9.26%

CHARLENE GAMBLER BROWN 128 11.18%

JOHN MARTIN GOGGLES 111 9.69%

MICHELLE M. GROESBECK 84 7.34%

PAT MOSS 143 12.49%

ALBERTA F. OLDMAN 114 9.96%

JUNE SHAKESPEARE 85 7.42%

LESLIE A. SPOONHUNTER 134 11.70%

Write-In Totals 26 2.27%

Total Votes Cast 1,145 100.00%



DUBOIS CEMETERY DIRECTORS

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

STEPHEN V. BANKS 827 31.59%

HUGH BOYD LIVINGSTON 852 32.54%

LYNN G. STEWART 931 35.56%

Write-In Totals 8 0.31%

Total Votes Cast 2,618 100.00%



MTN VIEW CEMETERY DIRECTORS

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

MICHAEL GARD 5,464 33.43%

MICHAEL D. MARTIN 5,359 32.79%

DENNIS W. TIPPETS 5,441 33.29%

Write-In Totals 79 0.48%

Total Votes Cast 16,343 100.00%



SHOS LYSITE CEMETERY DIRECTORS

Vote For 3

TOTAL VOTE %

CHERYL HOOD 267 33.33%

SHIRLEY A. JOHNSON 273 34.08%

MELINDA. MCKEE 255 31.84%

Write-In Totals 6 0.75%

Total Votes Cast 801 100.00%



DUB CRWT RURAL SUPER

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

TODD HIRSCH 882 49.16%

REG PHILLIPS 906 50.50%

Write-In Totals 6 0.33%

Total Votes Cast 1,794 100.00%



LWRCD RURAL SUPER

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

RICHARD D. DENKE 5,699 48.45%

ROD RIVERS 6,001 51.02%

Write-In Totals 62 0.53%

Total Votes Cast 11,762 100.00%



POPO AGIE URBAN SUPER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

ARLEN LANCASTER 5,266 99.26%

Write-In Totals 39 0.74%

Total Votes Cast 5,305 100.00%



POPO AGIE AT LRG SUPER

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JUSTIN LOYKA 1,704 32.93%

BRANDON REYNOLDS 3,430 66.29%

Write-In Totals 40 0.77%

Total Votes Cast 5,174 100.00%



DUBOIS FIRE SUB #1

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

LARRY W. WILKE 959 99.69%

Write-In Totals 3 0.31%

Total Votes Cast 962 100.00%



DUBOIS FIRE SUB #2

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JOEL JENSEN 589 65.37%

PETER H. WENDELL 310 34.41%

Write-In Totals 2 0.22%

Total Votes Cast 901 100.00%

DUBOIS FIRE SUB #4



Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

REG PHILLIPS 927 99.04%

Write-In Totals 9 0.96%

Total Votes Cast 936 100.00%



FREMONT CO FIRE DIRECTOR

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

JAMES DOWNING 4,259 99.35%

Write-In Totals 28 0.65%

Total Votes Cast 4,287 100.00%



JC FIRE DIRECTOR

Vote For 2

TOTAL VOTE %

REX J. KELSON 54 76.06%

Write-In Totals 17 23.94%

Total Votes Cast 71 100.00%

SHOS SR CIT SVC DIST

Vote For 5

TOTAL VOTE %

KEN CUNDALL 205 14.23%

MARY LOU FULLERTON 190 13.19%

JOAN GEIS 155 10.76%

LETHA HENDRICKSON 80 5.55%

DAVID P. MANCHESTER 89 6.18%

KATHY MCCOY 177 12.28%

JAY D. MERRITT 94 6.52%

SCOTT J. PETERS 141 9.78%

DORIS REINERT 91 6.32%

HAZEL SCHAEFER 218 15.13%

Write-In Totals 1 0.07%

Total Votes Cast 1,441 100.00%



CONSITITUIONAL AMENDMENT A

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR 8,664 53.63%

AGAINST 7,490 46.37%

Total Votes Cast 16,154 100.00%



CONTINUATION GENERAL PURPOSE TAX

Vote For 1

TOTAL VOTE %

FOR THE COUNTY SALES AND USE TAX 10,071 58.34%

AGAINST THE COUNTY SALES AND USE TAX 7,193 41.66%

Total Votes Cast 17,264 100.00%