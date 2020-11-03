Breaking News

Cowboy Basketball in Covid Quarantine; Practice paused

Article Updated: November 3, 2020
UW Head Basketball Coach Jeff Linder ponders the season ahead at the Double-A. Image from UW Media Athletics

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Monday that the Cowboy basketball program will enter a pause of activity. Due to only one student-athlete testing positive it did not meet the threshold of University of Wyoming polices for the university to take action, but under an abundance of caution Wyoming Athletics issued the pause. All men’s basketball student-athletes are currently in quarantine. 

