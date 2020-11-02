Breaking News

UW’s Hicks named Defensive Player of the Week in MW

Article Updated: November 2, 2020
Oct 30, 2020; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Charles Hicks (33) against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys beat the Rainbow Warriors 31-7. Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

University of Wyoming sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming’s 31-7 home victory over Hawai’i last Friday.

Hicks was part of a Cowboy defense that held Hawai’i to only 233 yards of total offense, including 123 rushing yards and 110 passing yards.

With the Wyoming Cowboys leading 17-7 in the fourth quarter and Hawai’i driving, Hicks intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards to the UH 17-yard line, setting up a Cowboy touchdown four plays later to give UW a 24-7 lead with 8:19 remaining in the game.  Hicks also had 2.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss against the Rainbow Warriors.  He ended the night with 4 total tackles (3 solos and 1 assist).

This is Hicks first MW Defensive Player of the Week award of his career, and is the first Defensive Player of the Week for the Cowboys this season.

