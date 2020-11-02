UW’s Hicks named Defensive Player of the Week in MW

University of Wyoming sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks has been named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming’s 31-7 home victory over Hawai’i last Friday.

Hicks was part of a Cowboy defense that held Hawai’i to only 233 yards of total offense, including 123 rushing yards and 110 passing yards.

With the Wyoming Cowboys leading 17-7 in the fourth quarter and Hawai’i driving, Hicks intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards to the UH 17-yard line, setting up a Cowboy touchdown four plays later to give UW a 24-7 lead with 8:19 remaining in the game. Hicks also had 2.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss against the Rainbow Warriors. He ended the night with 4 total tackles (3 solos and 1 assist).

This is Hicks first MW Defensive Player of the Week award of his career, and is the first Defensive Player of the Week for the Cowboys this season.