Quarantined with Covid? You may still vote today, Here’s How

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese today reminded voters who have been quarantined for a positive COVID19 test or were exposed to someone with COVID19 and you have NOT voted by absentee, you may still vote today during early voting at the Courthouse in Lander. The Election staff are able to help you curbside. Please call our office at 307-332-1088 or 1089 to arrange this today, Monday, November 2, 2020 up until 5 p.m.

If you need to have someone pick up a ballot for you, please call 307-332-1122 and discuss this option with Julie Freese, County Clerk.

If you can’t vote until tomorrow—you may also vote curbside at any Vote Center location. It is best to call us at 307-332-1088 or 1089 tomorrow, Election Day, November 3, 2020 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to have us help set up that curbside option.

The Wind River Radio Network will provide complete local and national election results tomorrow evening on KVOW, 1450 AM and on video live-stream on Wyotoday.com. with election night coverage beginning at 7 p.m. National coverage from CBS Radio.