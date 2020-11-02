Peek into the Past: Lander’s Boulder Hill School 99 years ago…

By Jean Mathisen Haugen, Lander Historian

Times are currently difficult and it was very hard to decide on how to conduct school this fall. It’s not the first time a pandemic disrupted education.

Back in 1921 the Spanish flu pandemic had only been over two years or so, but children were being educated, out in the country at least at one-room schools. Boulder Hill School was built on land donated by Andrew Mathisen from his homestead on Deadman Gulch. The Rossi’s, the Anesi’s, the Corbett’s, the Yorks’ all had big families and a need for a school was very definite. Some of the kids worked the ranches and didn’t get much schooling.

In the complete term register for about 1908 for Boulder Hill are listed Samuel N. Mathisen, age 14 (of the one or two years he got any schooling), Andrew K. Mathisen, age 12, Walter L. age 9, Anthony York, George M. Corbett, Ailee Corbett (Hollings), Mary Rossi and others.



The school continued and students grew up and new ones replaced them, as did new teachers. Two sisters from Wayne, Nebraska, Ruth and Pearl Ross came out to the area in the fall of 1921 and Ruth taught at the school on North Fork and Pearl at Boulder Hill. Ruth taught one year and went back home, but Pearl had in mind catching a Wyoming cowboy–she must have read “The Virginian”, who knows? During the winter she met up with Walt Mathisen, now a handsome young fellow who took a shine to the new school marm and they courted all that winter–she loved to ride horses as much as he did and went out in a sleigh in the red hills toward Twin Creek to help haul in cedar posts.

Advertisement

There was still one Mathisen boy in school–the youngest Red Mathisen, Lawrence Anesi, Bert Hambrick, Nora York, Charlie Rossi and others. She and Walt planned to marry in July of 1922, but due to the unexpected death of Walt’s brother, Pearl left and went to teach at Gordon, Nebraska and it seemed like her cowboy “fishing” hadn’t worked out. But by December, 1922, Walt was missing his Nebraska school marm and went back to get her–and they were married on December 9, 1922 in Chadron.

Pearl did teach off and on into the early 1950’s–including at Muddy Gap during the bad winter of 1949 and out at the Winkleman Dome Oilfield school and at Fort Washakie.

Jim Farthing, County Clerk for many years, loved history and before his death gave me copies of the school registers at Boulder Hill School over about 15 years. They are a treasure to see family names, neighbors names and the kids learned pretty well all of life’s lessons in a one room school.





Pearl with load of cedar poles1 in922

Walt and Pearl picnic 1921



