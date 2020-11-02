Breaking News

One Percent Roads Tax has generated $12M+ for Riverton Projects

News Director
Article Updated: November 2, 2020
Comments Off on One Percent Roads Tax has generated $12M+ for Riverton Projects
Above is a colored map highlighting all of the city's optional one percent road tax projects since 2013. City of Riverton

At last week’s Riverton City Council meeting, Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield made a presentation on this year’s One Percent Fix Our Road tax projects.

Butterfield said that since the beginning of the tax eight years ago, Riverton had received over $12-million in street improvements, projects that would not have been possible without the tax.

In the past four years, Butterfield said the renewal of the tax provided over $7.7 million more in projects.

A citizens committee recommends which road projects are considered for repair and/or replacement and those recommendations are then forwarded to the city council.

Advertisement

Of all the projects complete, all but one in the last eight years has gone to a local contractor. The one that went to an out of county firm was still a Wyoming Company, Mayor Richard Gard said, so the local economy has received a big boost from the work.

The tax is up on the November 3rd ballot for renewal.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: