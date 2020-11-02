One Percent Roads Tax has generated $12M+ for Riverton Projects

At last week’s Riverton City Council meeting, Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield made a presentation on this year’s One Percent Fix Our Road tax projects.

Butterfield said that since the beginning of the tax eight years ago, Riverton had received over $12-million in street improvements, projects that would not have been possible without the tax.

In the past four years, Butterfield said the renewal of the tax provided over $7.7 million more in projects.

A citizens committee recommends which road projects are considered for repair and/or replacement and those recommendations are then forwarded to the city council.

Advertisement

Of all the projects complete, all but one in the last eight years has gone to a local contractor. The one that went to an out of county firm was still a Wyoming Company, Mayor Richard Gard said, so the local economy has received a big boost from the work.

The tax is up on the November 3rd ballot for renewal.