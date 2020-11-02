Illegal Wolf kill reported; NPS seeking information

National Park Service investigators are looking for information related to the illegal shooting of a collared black-colored gray wolf. The body of the wolf was located near the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead in Grand Teton National Park on the morning of October 26, 2020.

The illegal taking of wildlife is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment. Additionally, it is a violation to aid or assist in the illegal taking of wildlife and is also subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.

Anyone with information that could help identify any of the individuals involved or was in the area of the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead the morning of October 26 and can provide any information regarding this activity, please contact call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov

. Information can be provided anonymously.

