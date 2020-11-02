Breaking News

Highway deaths total 114

News Director
Article Updated: November 2, 2020
A Wyoming State Trooper Patrol Vehicle. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

As of this morning, there have been 114 traffic fatalities in wyoming, compared with 132 on this date one year ago. Please drive carefully.

