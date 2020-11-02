Dec 17, 1926 – Oct 22, 2020

Edward Gayle Currah, lifelong resident of Shoshoni, Wyoming and loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 93 on October 22, 2020.

Gayle was born on December 17, 1926, in Goehner, Nebraska to Hugh and Mabel Gard Currah. In 1938, at the age of twelve, his family moved to Fremont County Wyoming where they established a farm in Missouri Valley. He graduated from Shoshoni High School in 1944 and soon after joined the Navy to do his part in World War II.

He married Shirley Jean Colgan on December 19, 1948 at the Missouri Valley Church near Shoshoni, WY. They raised one son, Richard (Dick) and one daughter, Diane.

Gayle developed a passion for the outdoors at a young age while growing up on the farm. The winters did nothing to stop his adventures as he grew older, often spending weekends with his wife Shirley snowmobiling on South Pass, above Dubois, and in Yellowstone.

Gayle worked at the Shoshoni Garage soon after his marriage. From 1949 Gayle managed the garage for the Curt Kaiser Corporation until 1980 when the business sold. He began his second career for the Colorado Interstate Gas Company for the next 17 years. Retiring from the gas company, Gayle took over the Boysen Postal Route for the Shoshoni Post Office after his wife Shirley passed away in 1997. At the time of his retirement from the Post Office in December of 2019 Gayle was one of the oldest active postal carriers in the state of Wyoming.

Gayle always had a love for sports, and would travel to see his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sporting events no matter the weather. He adored his grandchildren and was their best fan when it came to their activities. At home, you could always catch him watching a baseball game on TV.

Along his travels Gayle reconnected with Darlene Hoffman, an old school friend, and for 23 years they spent many days together. They enjoyed Wyoming Cowboy football games, kicking up their heels at dances, traveling to golf courses, and gambling in Wendover, Nevada.

Gayle was a dedicated 70 year member of his Masonic Lodge, Wind River Lodge #25, and served as Master of the Lodge seven times between 1963 and 2016. He was a part of several organizations within Fremont County and the State including Shriners, American Legion, Cowboy Joe Club and he served 31 years on the Shoshoni Fire Department. He was a member of the Shoshoni Chamber of Commerce and was an instrumental organizer of the Wyoming State Old Time Fiddlers Contest, Shoshoni Fishing Derby and Shoshoni One-shot Deer Hunt.

Gayle was an elder of the Shoshoni Presbyterian Church. During his time as church elder, he became legally ordained for a year to officiate his grand-daughter’s wedding. He loved getting up every morning to do what he enjoyed most about life, being around people. Gayle had an energy about him that charmed many and encouraged others.

Gayle was preceded in death by his wife Shirley of 49 years, his father Hugh and his mother Mabel, brother-in-law Kenny Richards and sister-in-law Marge. He is survived by his son Richard (Gig) Currah of Lander, daughter Diane (Donald) Schubach of Shoshoni, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Thomas Currah of Casper and Hugh (Joan) Currah of Cody, and sisters Shirley Richards of Florence, Oregon and Noreen (Van) Parkhurst of Riverton.

Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetary in Shoshoni, Wyoming on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Shoshoni Senior Center in care of Davis Funeral Home.