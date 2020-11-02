CWC Theatre has Cancelled “Little Women” due to virus

Central Wyoming College’s theatre department will cancel the musical Little Women which was set to open Nov. 12 and have a final performance on Nov. 15. With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Fremont County, a member of the Little Women production crew has tested positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately due to COVID-19 theatre’s policy all performances of our upcoming show, Little Women the Musical are now canceled,” said Joey West, theatre director. “I am just following procedure and policy as is currently written.”

CWC’s theatre department has followed safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 from the college and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CWC has kept its guidelines on the website at www.cwc.edu/coronavirus/. The theater department has also taken the necessary precautions to keep patrons safe. Part of the guidelines is to sell tickets individually, seat individuals every other row, clean the facility frequently and wear masks.

“We’re just trying to be responsible with the plan that Joey had put together and agreed to by the ERT (Emergency Response Team), and we’re just being cautious,” said Mark Nordeen, dean of arts and sciences.

At this time the theatre department is unsure if the production will be postponed to a later date.