Nov 30, 1959 – Oct 27, 2020

Tracy Wimber, 60, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned.

Tracy Duane Wimber was born on November 30, 1959 in Casper, WY to Wesley and Jean (Engleman) Wimber. He attended Natrona High School in Casper, WY.

On September 10, 1977 he married Cynthia Gay Burton in Casper, WY. He lived in Texas, Arizona, and Colorado before settling in Wyoming in 1987 and made Riverton their forever home in 1989. They had three children, Ryan, Eric, and Misti. The celebrated their 43rd anniversary this past September.

He worked as a cook at Benham’s Supper Club, for Fremont County Weed and Pest, as an oiler at Energy Fuels uranium mine, as a mechanic at HW Moore, at a farming implement company in Mesa, AZ, Great Plains Welding in Casper where he transferred to Riverton in 1989. The company was bought out by Airgas where he took over managerial duties and worked for 32 years before having to take early retirement due to health issues.

Advertisement

Tracy enjoyed camping, fishing, bird hunting, watching western movies, listening to classic rock records, gardening, cooking, mechanicing, playing sports with the neighborhood kids, and loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Ryan Wimber of Gillette, WY and Eric Wimber and wife, Angie, of Riverton, WY; daughter, Misti Bolte and husband, Lance of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Mattthew Wimber, Kalina Wimber, Peyton Wimber, Zane Wimber, Chantel Menzies and husband, Michael, and Kami Bolte; great grandson, Desmond Menzies and sibling on the way; mother, Jean Wade of Casper, WY; and brothers, Kirby Wimber of Casper, WY, Craig Pierce of Casper, WY, and Justin Wade of Casper, WY.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia “Cindy” Wimber on October 21, 2020; father, Wesley Wimber; infant sister, Shelly; maternal grandparents, Marvin “Boots” and Doris Engleman; paternal grandparents, Cordia Mae and Ivan Wimber; and special aunt, Laska Mudge . Memorials may be made to Help for Health Tough Enough Fund in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.