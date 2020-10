Remaining mild today with sunshine mixing with clouds. A gusty wind will develop in some areas. High winds are possible across some areas of the Cody Foothills this evening.

Today’s high temperatures should reach 63°F in Lander, 62°F in Shoshoni, 61°F in Jeffrey City, 60°F in Riverton, 58°F in Thermopolis and 57°F in Worland. Tonight’s low will be in the high 20s to low 30s in the region.

