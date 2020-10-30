Svilar’s set to close Saturday

One of Fremont County’s most famous supper clubs is closing its doors. Svilars in Hudson will close, hopefully only temporarily, after Saturday’s meals are served. Perhaps the famous steak house will reopen after the first of the year.

“It’s been so stressful this year with Covid and all the extra work we have to do, we want to keep our customers and employees safe. We won’t be able to have Christmas parties due to the seating limitations here and I’m retiring,” said Sue Homec, whose been running the kitchen there for years.

“Hopefully it’s not permanent and we can come back after the first of the year,” Homec said. “We’ll see.”

