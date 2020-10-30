May 31, 1966 – Oct 24, 2020

Silas Simon Robert Sitting Eagle, 54, of Arapahoe, Wyoming died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A rosary and wake will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, 7:00 p.m. at the family home 336 Great Plains Road. Graveside services will be Monday, November 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery in St. Stephens.

Silas was born May 31, 1966 in Riverton to Anthony Gabriel and Odelia (Behan) Sitting Eagle. He was in the first graduating class at St. Stephens when it became a high school. Silas was proud of his heritage and believed in his indian ceremonial ways, lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation, and a baptized member of the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

His family said he will be missed for his generosity, kid care, cooking, cleaning, and quilting. Silas was well known for his sewing and quilting of drapes in his family’s homes. He was teased as the “Indian Martha Stewart”. He also enjoyed hand games, traditional indian dancing, and helping others. Silas always asked others not to be great, but “Do the Best You Can”.

He is survived by his adopted mother, Sharon Blackbear; brothers, Moose Sitting Eagle, George Henry Sitting Eagle, Sr., Aloysious Sitting Eagle, Virgil Oldman, Lincey Shongutsie, Sr., George Shongutsie, Clinton Monroe, Sr., Charlie Brown, and all the Warren Brothers; sisters, Leanna Sitting Eagle, Josephine Sitting Eagle, Reubena Agular, Emily Surrel, Jodi Brown, Evvie Brown, Vicki Lopez, Marilyn Brown, Jerilyn Tourkolias, Lori Brown, Karen Brown, Valorie Brown, Bridget Oldman, Roberta Oldman, Frenchie Warren, Paulette Warren, Jana Warren, Susan Duran, Mary Smith and many extended brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Oldelia Behan Sitting Eagle; son, Francis Sitting Eagle, brothers, Clement Sitting Eagle, Sr., William Sitting Eagle, Sr., Gerald D. Sitting Eagle, Stephen Sitting Eagle, Sr., and John Brown, Sr.; sisters, Letticia Sitting Eagle, Felicia Sitting Eagle, Dorthy Sitting Eagle, Linda Revere, and Victoria Sitting Eagle and many extended family.

