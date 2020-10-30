Shoshoni, Riverton, Lander and Worland Football Playoff Games set today

The first round of the Wyoming State High School Football Playoffs begin today with four local teams in action.

In Class 3A the Riverton Wolverines will travel to Jackson to face the Broncs. Listen to the game on KTAK 93.9 and watch the contest live-streamed at Wyotoday.com. The game begins at 5 p.m. with the pre-game at 4 p.m.

In Class 1A – Nine Man, the Shoshoni Wranglers will host the Pine Bluff Hornets at 3 p.m. at Bailey field in Shoshoni. If you can’t make it to the game, listen in on KFCW, 93.1 with air time at 2:30

In Class 3A, the Lander Valley Tigers will be hosting the Powell Panthers at Bill Bush Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m.

The Worland Warriors will play top ranked Cody on the Broncs home field beginning at 6 p.m. tonight.

Winners of today’s games will advance to the state Semi-Finals next week.