Shoshoni Advances; Lander, Riverton, Worland’s seasons come to a close

The Shoshoni Wranglers scored early and often Friday and rolled over the Pine Bluffs Hornets 48-6 in the first round of the Wyoming High School Football Playoffs Friday. With the win, Shoshoni advances to the semi-finals and will travel to Yoder this coming Friday to meet the Southeast Cyclones, a 63-6 winner over Riverside.

In other local playoff action, the Powell Panthers came from behind to beat Lander 15-7, Jackson outscored Riverton 61-38 and Cody topped Worland 51-7. The season ended for the Tigers, Wolverines and Warriors.

Shoshoni’s won its seventh game in a row, and the second this year over the Hornets, on a pleasant and sunny afternoon at Bailey Field. The Wranglers rolled up 510 yards of total offense to the Hornets’ 202 yards. Shoshoni had three 100 yard rushers in the game, Kaden Dower with 164 yards and two touchdowns, Pehton Truempler with 129 yards and two TDs and Triston Truempler with 105 yards and two rushing scores. Kade Fike had the first Shoshoni score and ended the game with 55 yards.

The Hornets lone score came in the third quarter with Shoshoni leading 42 to 0 on a nine yard pass from Stu Lerwick to Ty Sweeter. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Here are all Friday night Playoff scores:

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 30

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 49, Laramie 7

Kelly Walsh 28, Cheyenne Central 14

Sheridan 35, Rock Springs 6

Thunder Basin 19, Natrona 14

Class 3A

Cody 51, Worland 7

Douglas 16, Star Valley 14

Jackson 61, Riverton 38

Powell 15, Lander Valley 7



Class 2A

Lyman 42, Big Horn 7

Mountain View 34, Wheatland 30

Torrington 34, Cokeville 14

Upton-Sundance 41, Lovell 16



Class 1A nine-man

Lusk 54, Greybull 0

Rocky Mountain 44, Saratoga 40

Shoshoni 48, Pine Bluffs 6

Southeast 63, Riverside 6



Class 1A six-man

Encampment 59, Hulett 20

Farson 70, Hanna 0

Kaycee 47, Snake River 43

Meeteetse 63, Guernsey 7

Scores courtesy Wyoming-Football.com