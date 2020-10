The Central Wyoming College Men’s and Women’s team will be in action today and tomorrow across the region.

The men’s soccer will have a noon scrimmage today at Northwest College in Powell; and 4 p.m. the women’s soccer team will line up against Casper College in Casper, at 4 p.m. the women’s volleyball team will play at Salt Lake Community College in Utah Saturday the Cross Country teams will be at Alamosa, Colorado for the conference regionals

Advertisement