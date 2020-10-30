Apparent Suicide Claims Medium Security Inmate at Torrington Prison

Cody Allen Zack, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday October 29, 2020, from a suspected suicide at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY

Cody Allen Zack

Zack was originally convicted of Driving Under the Influence in Sheridan County on April 13, 2017 and sentenced to 3-6 years by District Court Judge John G. Fenn and paroled on February 3, 2020. His parole was revoked September 28, 2020 for a subsequent offense of Aggravated Fleeing from the Police, Battery, Reckless Driving, and Interference with a Police Officer.

Zack was born on July 25, 1987 in Sheridan, WY.

The matter is under investigation by the Torrington Police Department Corner’s Office. As required by department policy an autopsy has been ordered.