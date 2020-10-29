Tickets still available for Cowboy game vs Hawai’i

Breaking News

Article Updated: October 29, 2020
The Cowboys are coming, The Cowboys are coming, onto the turf at War Memorial Stadium by a horse and rider carrying a Steamboat Logo flag. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

A limited number of tickets for Cowboy Football’s home opener against Hawaii are still available to the general public. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 PM tomorrow from War Memorial Stadium. Ticket prices start at $35 and fans have the ability to pick their own seats.

