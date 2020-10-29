Reservation Covid-19 Update from Wind River Cares

To All Northern Arapaho Tribal Members:

Last week, we had twice as many positive COVID-19 tests as we have had in any previous weeks since the pandemic began. The state of Wyoming also had their highest daily/weekly count. Also, they had the most deaths in one day and the highest number of hospitalizations. There are more active cases in Wyoming then there have ever been.

Much of our increase in cases seems to be driven by small family gatherings like birthday parties, baby showers and just family members dropping by to visit. Many of our cases have resulted from employees going to work sick, this results in the number of employees who are in quarantine to rise which makes it hard for the Tribe to provide needed services to Tribal members.

I know we are all tired of this but, everyone needs to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. To protect yourselves, the Elders, and other family members everyone should avoid having these kinds of gatherings. If you are sick, please do not go to work, if you are a supervisor, please do not make people go to work sick. Many of our cases were people who thought they just had a cold because their symptoms were mild.

Advertisement

There are more cases in the county then we have on the reservation. People should stay home except to get food, medical care and work and as always please wear a mask. When I go into town I am always proud of how many Tribal members I see wearing masks, but we can do better. If you have to go to another family member’s house that you usually do not have contact with you should wear a mask.

New studies show that you can catch the virus in a very short time. The CDC has actually changed their contact definitions to include cumulative contact of more than 15 minutes and not just continuous contact.

With the cold weather the Clinic has moved their testing indoors to Great Plains Hall between 9:00am and 12:00pm. We are trying to test as many people as we can but, priority will be given to people who are sick and contacts of positive cases.

/s/ Paul J. Ebbert, MD, Chief Medical Officer