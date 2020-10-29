Playoff Football: Riverton vs. Jackson Hole H.S. Preview

By Cody Beers, WyoToday.Com

Jackson Broncs (Second Seed in the West 3A)

3A West Conference

(Colors: Black and Orange)

Coach David Joyce – 4th season, 22-18 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Teton, Idaho (34-12 win), at Bear Lake, Idaho (50-21 win), Pocatello, Idaho (30-14 loss), Riverton (57-7 win), Star Valley (21-14 win), Green River (63-17 win), Evanston (58-7 win), Powell (21-14 win), Cody (48-6 loss).

Jackson Broncs (6-2). Key players: junior tailback Brody Hasenack, junior quarterback Sadler Smith, senior lineman Jacobo Martinez, receiver Sam Scott, receiver/defensive player Clancy Meagher, defensive player Henry Berezay, defensive player Jack Brown, junior linebacker Colter Dawson, junior William Pew.

Riverton Wolverines (Third Seed in the East 3A)

3A East Conference

(Colors: Red and Black)

Coach Troy Anderson – 1st season, 4-4 overall.

2020 Schedule: at Powell (Zero Week, 37-7 loss), at Cody (44-23 loss), Evanston (42-14 win), Jackson (57-7 loss), Douglas (38-14 win), at Buffalo (13-6 win), Lander (45-31 loss), at Worland (21-9 win), at Rawlins (20-0 win).

Riverton (4-4). Key players: Senior quarterback/free safety Damon DeVries, senior tailback/ linebacker Trayton Hyatt, junior wide receiver Lucas Engle, senior offensive tackle/defensive end Jared Lucas, senioir linemen Kaden Gantenbein, Isiah Bemmet, Rylan Koehn, junior wide receiver/cornerback Blake Dale, junior kicker/punter Tanner Johnson, sophomore defensive back Nathan Hutchison, sophomore linebacker Braden Vincent.

Friday, October 30, 2020; William T. Mcintosh Stadium in Jackson, 5 p.m. kickoff. Listen live on 93.9FM (and watch live at wyotoday.com ) for the pregame show beginning at 4 p.m. Advertisement

Third verse same as the 1st, or 2nd? Hmmmm. Let’s hope not.

First verse… last October, Riverton hosted Jackson in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. ‘Twas ugly, a 48-6 Jackson win.

Second verse … this year, Week 4, Riverton hosted Jackson. ‘Twas uglier … 57-7 Jackson at Wolverine Field.

Third verse … this Friday, Jackson vs. Riverton from Teton County, and who knows what’ll happen. Jackson will be heavily favored, but anything can happen beginning with the 5 p.m. kickoff in Teton County.

Friday’s first-round playoff game has another wrinkle. Cody won a conference championship last Friday with a 48-6 win over Jackson. A pair of lost fumbles and 2 interceptions played a role in the head-scratching Broncs loss. Cody played a deliberate slow-down game on offense, and the stingy Cody defense holding high-flying junior running back Brody Hasenack to 125 yards rushing. The game had to be one of the most satisfying wins for Cody Broncs in a long time. Bottom line, Cody whipped Jackson in Jackson. Will it matter Friday in Jackson? Maybe, maybe not so much.

JACKSON

The 7-2 (4-1 West 3A) Broncs have outscored their 9 opponents 324-170 in 2020 and finished as the No. 2 seed in the West 3A Conference for Coach David Joyce (22-18 in nearly 4 seasons as coach).

The Broncs have the No. 1 offense in Class 3A, averging 439.4 yards per contest. Jackson’s passing offense is No. 1 (175.2 passing yards per game); Jackson’s rushing offense is No. 1 (264.1 yards a game). The Broncs have scored 39 touchdowns in 2020, while committing 13 turnovers. Jackson’s defense is ranked No. 7 in the state, giving up 286 yards a game (93 yards rushing, 193 yards passing). Jackson’s defense has surrended 22 touchdowns and forced 20 turnovers in 2020.

Individually, Hasenack has rushed for 1,590 yards (198.8 yards a game) on 237 attempts (6.7 yards a carry) and 17 touchdowns. Quarterback Sadler Smith has completed 92 of 155 passes for 1,385 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Jackson’s top receiver, Sam Scott, has 30 catches for 719 (20.6 yards a catch) yards and 7 touchdowns.

In the Sept. 18 blowout of the Wolverines, the Broncos gained 709 all-purpose yards on 80 attempts (rushing, passing and special teams). Hasenack has the No. 6 all-time single game rushing performance, gaining 350 yards on 35 carries and 5 touchdowns. His longest touchdown run was 57 yards. Smith was 13 of 24 through the air for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Scott was the recipient of 3 passes for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns.

RIVERTON

The 4-4 (3-2 East 3A) Wolverines have been outscored 178-250 in their 9 games in 2020 (which includes a 37-7 loss to Powell in Zero Week). Riverton finished as the No. 3 seed in the East 3A Conference for Coach Troy Anderson (4-4 in nearly 1 season as coach).

The Wolverines have the No. 5 offense in Class 3A, averaging 314 yards a game. Riverton’s passing offense is No. 4 in Class 3A, averaging 146.8 yards a game with 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Riverton’s rushing offense is No. 8 in Class 3A, averaging 167.9 yards a game (4.2 yards a carry) and has scored 16 touchdowns. Riverton’s defense is No. 8 in Class 3A, giving up 324.2 yards a game, 29 touchdowns and forcing 13 turnovers. The Wolverines defense has given up 106 passing yards a game (No. 3 in Class 3A) in 2020 and 218.1 rushing yards (No. 10 in Class 3A) in 2020.

Individually, senior running back Trayton Hyatt has rushed for 736 yards on 162 carries (4.5 yards a carry) and 9 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Damon Devries has completed 88 of 154 passes for 1,160 yards, 7 touchdowns, 7 interceptions. Riverton’s top receivers are Lucas Engle (29 catches, 479 yards, 1 touchdown), Blake Dale (29 catches, 315 yards, 1 touchdown), Jared Lucas (14 catches, 222 yards, 3 touchdowns), Nathan Hutchison (6 catches, 52 yards, 1 touchdown) and Tanner Johnson (4 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown).

In the Sept. 18 loss to Jackson, Riverton gained 149 yards rushing on 18 carries, and through the air, completed 13 of 23 passes for 218 yards.

PREDICTION: Riverton must hold on to the football. Fumbles, interceptions and muffed punts won’t do. Neither will turnovers. It wouldn’t hurt for Jackson to lose a few fumbles and throw a few interceptions; last week, Jackson had 2 lost fumbles and 2 interceptions. The Riverton defense must slow junior running back Brody Hasenack and junior quarterback Sadler Smith. It was ugly for the Riverton defense the last time these 2 teams played each other in the playoffs in 2015, as Jackson’s Theo Dawson broke Wyoming’s all-time single game rushing record with 485 yards. Offensively, Riverton must control the football for long periods of time. The clock is the enemy, too. Clock-eating drives would keep the football from Jackson’s opportunistic offense. And it’ll take attitude views of “we can do this,” and later, “we will do this” for the Wolverines to have a shot. If the game is close entering the 4th quarter, Riverton will have a shot. Jackson 35, Riverton 20.

Riverton vs. Jackson

(5 games – Jackson leads series 3-2)

Oct. 30, 2020 — ? (3A quarterfinals)

Sept. 18, 2020 — Jackson 57, Riverton 7

Nov. 1, 2019 — Jackson 48, Riverton 6 (3A quarterfinals)

Oct. 30, 2015 — Jackson 44, Riverton 21 (3A quarterfinals)

Aug. 28, 2010 — Riverton 49, Jackson 6

Aug. 29, 2009 — Riverton 26, Jackson 7

*Courtesy wyoming-football.com