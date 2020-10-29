Breaking News

Article Updated: October 29, 2020
Morgan James Weed, 48, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Fort Yates, ND.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Weed Family cemetery, Trout Creek Road, Ft. Washakie.

Services by Wind Dancer Funeral Home

