CWC Cancels Spring Break: Covid-19 precaution

Central Wyoming College’s Emergency Response Team discussed earlier this week about canceling spring break due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The decision to cancel spring break was approved during a meeting on Oct. 28. Spring break is scheduled for March 29-April 2. The purpose is to minimize the effects of travel-related spread of the coronavirus.

Students travel a lot during this time and we are trying to alleviate the spread of the virus coming back to campus after spring break. Or even those traveling to other places who might be asymptomatic and taking the virus with them to their homes. Staying home and staying healthy is our best option for public and student health and finishing the semester strong. ” Dr. Brad Tyndall, CWC president

CWC is following a pattern of other colleges in Wyoming and across the country to cancel spring break. This would ultimately end the semester by one week, ending the semester on April 29 instead of the original date which is May 6.

“This would change the schedule a little but we still plan to have April 2 off for the Easter holiday,” said Mark Nordeen, dean of arts and sciences.

CWC still plans to start the spring semester as planned, January 11. The recommendations to move forward with this plan are from the advisement from Student Services and Academic Council. With the adjustment of the schedule, commencement will also most likely be moved to an earlier date. The college also plans to grant one additional day off for students and staff to replace the April 1 holiday.

“We realize it is important for students to have an opportunity for their mental wellness to take a break from their studies and we want to preserve at least a three-day weekend for them (April 2-4),” said CWC ERT. “However, we also want to be responsible and encourage them to limit their physical travel as this is recommended for the containment of the COVID-19 virus.”