Chili Lunch, Dinner & Silent Auction Fundraiser

When the Oilfield Ironmen Brotherhood-Big Bear Chapter heard of someone in need they chose to take action in the form of a community fundraiser. Jan Desmond came upon an unexpected medical emergency, calling for approximately 65-thousand dollars. On Sunday October 26th, you can help by grabbing a bite to eat or by bidding on a variety of Silent Auction Items! Items include: Halloween Decor Cack, Remote Car Start Kit, Wooden household items, Set of Collectable pocketknives, self sufficient vacuum cleaner , and tons more.

Where: Chandelle Event Center, 3445 Chandelle Blvd, Riverton WY.

When: Sunday October 26th, starting at 11AM and continuing through 6pm.

Have a aftgernoon out for a great cause! This Sunday with the Oilfield Ironmen brotherhood big bear chapter for the Chili cookoff. See you there!