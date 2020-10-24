Headed to the Playoffs: Tigers, Wolverines, and Wranglers; Friday night results

Week 8 Results Friday, Oct. 23
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 32
Cheyenne East 44, Rock Springs 26
Kelly Walsh 23, Campbell County 14
Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 16
Sheridan 35, Thunder Basin 0
Class 3A
Cody 48, Jackson 6
Douglas 49, Worland 7
**Lander Valley 38, Buffalo 14
Powell 50, Evanston 0
**Riverton 20, Rawlins 0
Star Valley 25, Green River 3
Class 2A
Big Piney 41, Kemmerer 7
Lovell 35, Cokeville 15
Lyman 21, Mountain View 15
**Thermopolis 54, Pinedale 0
Tongue River 21, Glenrock 8
Upton-Sundance 35, Big Horn 0 (at Sundance)
Wheatland 45, Newcastle 13
Torrington at Burns, canceled
Class 1A nine-man
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 40, Greybull 34, 2OT
Lusk 48, Saratoga 22
Pine Bluffs 50, Moorcroft 20
**Shoshoni 46, Riverside 0
Southeast 49, Wright 6
Class 1A six-man
Kaycee 66, Hanna 0
Hulett defeats NSI, forfeit
Saturday, Oct. 24
Class 1A six-man
Burlington at Encampment, 3 p.m.
**Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.
Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.
Interclass
Cody JV at Meeteetse, canceled
Open: Rocky Mountain, Wind River.
State Playoff Schedules
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 30
Class 4A
(8) Laramie at (1) Cheyenne East, TBD
(5) Rock Springs at (4) Sheridan, TBD
(7) Kelly Walsh at (2) Cheyenne Central, TBD
(6) Natrona at (3) Thunder Basin, TBD
Class 3A
(4E) Worland at (1W) Cody, 6 p.m.
**(3W) Powell at (2E) Lander Valley, TBD
(4W) Star Valley at (1E) Douglas, 3 p.m.
**(3E) Riverton at (2W) Jackson, TBD
Class 2A
(4W) Cokeville at (1E) Torrington, TBD
(3E) Wheatland at (2W) Mountain View, TBD
(4E) Big Horn at (1W) Lyman, TBD
(3W) Lovell at (2E) Upton-Sundance, TBD
Class 1A nine-man
(4W) Riverside at (1E) Southeast, TBD
**(3E) Pine Bluffs at (2W) Shoshoni, 3 p.m.
(4E) Saratoga at (1W) Rocky Mountain, TBD
(3W) Greybull at (2E) Lusk, TBD
Class 1A six-man
Note: The 1A six-man bracket will be updated after Saturday’s games.
(4E) Hanna at (1W) Farson, TBD
**(3W) Burlington/Dubois/Encampment/Snake River at (2E) Hulett, TBD
**(4W) Burlington/Dubois/Encampment/Snake River at (1E) Kaycee, TBD
(3E) Guernsey at (2W) Meeteetse, TBD