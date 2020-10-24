Headed to the Playoffs: Tigers, Wolverines, and Wranglers; Friday night results

Week 8 Results Friday, Oct. 23

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 32

Cheyenne East 44, Rock Springs 26

Kelly Walsh 23, Campbell County 14

Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 16

Sheridan 35, Thunder Basin 0

Class 3A

Cody 48, Jackson 6

Douglas 49, Worland 7

**Lander Valley 38, Buffalo 14

Powell 50, Evanston 0

**Riverton 20, Rawlins 0

Star Valley 25, Green River 3

Class 2A

Big Piney 41, Kemmerer 7

Lovell 35, Cokeville 15

Lyman 21, Mountain View 15

**Thermopolis 54, Pinedale 0

Tongue River 21, Glenrock 8

Upton-Sundance 35, Big Horn 0 (at Sundance)

Wheatland 45, Newcastle 13

Torrington at Burns, canceled

Class 1A nine-man

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 40, Greybull 34, 2OT

Lusk 48, Saratoga 22

Pine Bluffs 50, Moorcroft 20

**Shoshoni 46, Riverside 0

Southeast 49, Wright 6

Class 1A six-man

Kaycee 66, Hanna 0

Hulett defeats NSI, forfeit

Saturday, Oct. 24

Class 1A six-man

Burlington at Encampment, 3 p.m.

**Dubois at Ten Sleep, 2 p.m.

Farson at Snake River, 2 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at Midwest, 2 p.m.

Interclass

Cody JV at Meeteetse, canceled

Open: Rocky Mountain, Wind River.

State Playoff Schedules

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 30

Class 4A

(8) Laramie at (1) Cheyenne East, TBD

(5) Rock Springs at (4) Sheridan, TBD

(7) Kelly Walsh at (2) Cheyenne Central, TBD

(6) Natrona at (3) Thunder Basin, TBD

Class 3A

(4E) Worland at (1W) Cody, 6 p.m.

**(3W) Powell at (2E) Lander Valley, TBD

(4W) Star Valley at (1E) Douglas, 3 p.m.

**(3E) Riverton at (2W) Jackson, TBD

Class 2A

(4W) Cokeville at (1E) Torrington, TBD

(3E) Wheatland at (2W) Mountain View, TBD

(4E) Big Horn at (1W) Lyman, TBD

(3W) Lovell at (2E) Upton-Sundance, TBD

Class 1A nine-man

(4W) Riverside at (1E) Southeast, TBD

**(3E) Pine Bluffs at (2W) Shoshoni, 3 p.m.

(4E) Saratoga at (1W) Rocky Mountain, TBD

(3W) Greybull at (2E) Lusk, TBD

Class 1A six-man

Note: The 1A six-man bracket will be updated after Saturday’s games.

(4E) Hanna at (1W) Farson, TBD

**(3W) Burlington/Dubois/Encampment/Snake River at (2E) Hulett, TBD

**(4W) Burlington/Dubois/Encampment/Snake River at (1E) Kaycee, TBD

(3E) Guernsey at (2W) Meeteetse, TBD



