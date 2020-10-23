Woman killed in Togwotee Crash with a commercial vehicle

A 62-year-old woman was killed and one person was injured when the driver of a commercial vehicle allegedly fell asleep just after 6:18 a.m. which resulted in a near head-on collision some three miles east of the Fremont/Teton County line Wednesday.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash identified the victim as Jo Anne Meeker, who had a Wyoming address. She was the driver of a Nissan passenger car that was struck by an International truck. Speed and driver fatigue were noted as contributing factors to the crash.

Road conditions at the time were dry and it was cloudy to overcast on Togwotee Pass.

According to the WHP report, “the International straight-truck was eastbound while the Nissan was westbound. The driver of the International fell asleep and the vehicle crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and impacted the Nissan in an offset head-on type collision.”

Meeker died at the scene.

The states highway fatality toll increased to 110 deaths so far this year, compared with 131 on this date one year ago.