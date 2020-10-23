Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for the Weekend

The National Weather Service Office in Riverton is predicting snow for the weekend with bitter cold temperatures into the first part of the week.

Widespread snow is expected Saturday and Saturday night. Snowfall amounts could reach 4-6 inches in Dubois and Thermopolis, 3-4 inches in Lander and Worland, 1-2 inches in Riverton and Shoshoni, and 2-3 inches in Jeffrey City.

Advertisement

Following the snow will be frigid temperatures Sunday through Tuesday morning with many low high temperature records to be broken Sunday and Monday.