Snow moving in late Friday, colder

A cold front is set to move in to the region tonight bringing snow across the Wyoming. Winter Weather Advisories and a Winter Storm Warning are in effect starting at midnight tonight. Bitter cold will follow the front on Sunday to Tuesday morning, with record breaking low temperatures expected according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

For today, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with today’s high temperatures expect to be 37°F in Jeffrey City 36°F in Shoshoni, 35°F in Lander, 34°F in Worland and Thermopolis, and 33°F in Riverton and Dubois. Tonights overnight lows are predicted in the low to mid 20’s across the region.