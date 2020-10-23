Skyrocketing Covid-19 Cases Reported again on Thursday

Fremont County’s total of active Coronavirus cases shot up again on Thursday and now numbers 260, up 46 cases since Wednesday. This week alone Covid-19 infections have grown by 126 cases as a fall surge continues to grow.

The Fremont County Unified Command reported Wednesday that local cases are skyrocketing and strongly urged precautions such as wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the virus, frequent hand washing, social distancing of at least six feet between individuals, and staying home if you are sick.

The surge in local cases is mirrored statewide causing Governor Mark Gordon to issue his strongest words yet to Wyoming residents. In a media conference this week, Gordon said It is incredibly important that we take personal responsibility for our actions and understand how those actions can impact others. Part of the responsibility for us is to be honest about this virus. It is not chickenpox, it is not the flu, and it is certainly not a cold,” Gordon said. Wyoming now has 2,831 active cases and 68 deaths related to the virus.

Hot Springs County this morning reports five active cases and Washakie County reports 25 active cases.









The total number of active cases as of today across Wyoming is 2,831. See the latest from each county in the Wyoming Department of Health map above.