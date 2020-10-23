Hospitals re-instate Zero Visitor Policy with rise of Covid-19 infections

For the safety of our patients, our employees, and our medical staff, SageWest Health Care re-implemented zero-visitor protocol in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Fremont County.



“Like many communities across the country, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in our community,” said John Ferrelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and caregivers as safe as possible.”



Zero Visitor Restrictions and Guidelines

Effective immediately, hospital visitors will not be permitted until further notice. There are select exceptions who may have one support person, this includes:

Pediatric patients (no alternating of the support person)

Obstetric patients (no alternating of the support person)

Patients who are receiving end-of-life care

Outpatient surgical patients (no alternating of the support person)

Continued Screening Guidelines for Support People

For those support people who come into SageWest, they must be over the age of 18 years of age, receive a temperature screening, asked a series of questions upon entry and required to wear a mask while in the facility.

“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care”, added Ferrelli. “We are committed to protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors and continue to provide the necessary care our communities need.”





Advertisement

SageWest Health Care is urging community members to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public areas where social distancing is not easily achieved in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our local and state health departments, as being an effective way to prevent the spread of the illness.

For more information from the CDC on face coverings and how to make your own, visit SageWestHealthCare.com. To learn more about how SageWest Health Care is working to ensure the safety of patients during this time, visit SageWest COVID-19 page.

Entrance sign at Riverton’s SageWest Health Care Hospital. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over