Halloween decorations are beginning to sprout around the county as the spooky holiday is coming up in nine days.

Wyotoday.com went on a drive about town and in the country to see what we could find. Here are some of the displays we photographed.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

Young skeletons on a school bus

Greeters at Kinnear Store

Big spider and web

Another big spider and web

Skeleton dog chased man up tree

We’re having a party

Hey there!

Family and pets enjoying their yard