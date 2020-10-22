One Superior, 3 Excellent Local High School Band Ratings announced

The Wyoming State Marching Band festival was held virtually this year, with each band submitting a video of their performance. Local bands received one Superior rating and three others achieved Excellent ratings.

2020 Wyoming High School Marching Band Ratings:



SCHOOL OVERALL RATING

Buffalo High School I-Superior

Campbell Co. H.S. II-Excellent

Cheyenne Central H.S. I-Superior

Cheyenne East H.S. I-Superior

Cheyenne South H.S. I-Superior

Cody High School I-Superior

Douglas High School II-Excellent

Evanston High School II-Excellent

Green River High School II-Excellent

Kelly Walsh High School I-Superior

Lander Valley H.S. II-Excellent

Laramie High School II-ExcellentPinedale High School II-ExcellentRawlins High School II-ExcellentRock Springs H.S. I-SuperiorStar Valley High School I-SuperiorThunder Basin H.S. I-SuperiorWheatland High School II-Excellent