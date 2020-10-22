One Superior, 3 Excellent Local High School Band Ratings announced

The Wyoming State Marching Band festival was held virtually this year, with each band submitting a video of their performance. Local bands received one Superior rating and three others achieved Excellent ratings.
2020 Wyoming High School Marching Band Ratings:
SCHOOL OVERALL RATING
Buffalo High School I-Superior
Campbell Co. H.S. II-Excellent
Cheyenne Central H.S. I-Superior
Cheyenne East H.S. I-Superior
Cheyenne South H.S. I-Superior
Cody High School I-Superior
Douglas High School II-Excellent
Evanston High School II-Excellent
Green River High School II-Excellent
Kelly Walsh High School I-Superior
Lander Valley H.S. II-Excellent
Laramie High School II-Excellent
Pinedale High School II-Excellent
Rawlins High School II-Excellent
Riverton High School II-Excellent
Rock Springs H.S. I-Superior
Star Valley High School I-Superior
Thermopolis H.S. II-Excellent
Thunder Basin H.S. I-Superior
Wheatland High School II-Excellent
Worland High School I-Superior