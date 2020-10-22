Governor: “The State has lost our discipline” on Coronavirus

Post from the Wyoming Business Report/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

By Tom Coulter | Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Gov. Mark Gordon once again implored the state’s residents to take on the responsibility of reducing spread of the coronavirus, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continued its steady rise to new highs.

“It is incredibly important that we take personal responsibility for our actions and understand how those actions can impact others,” Gordon said during a news conference Wednesday.

“Part of the responsibility for us is to be honest about this virus. It is not chickenpox, it is not the flu, and it is certainly not a cold.” Governor Mark Gordon

The state has “lost our discipline,” Gordon said, adding it’s “up to us” to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.

As he has in previous discussions, the governor reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public as necessary and staying home when you’re sick. Gordon was also joined by State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who described the state’s current situation as “extremely concerning.”

Advertisement

In recent weeks, Wyoming’s caseload numbers have risen to record highs, with the number of active cases in the state at 2,717 as of Wednesday. Over the last two weeks, the average number of new COVID-19 cases added each day in Wyoming has hovered around 150. Before mid-September, that two-week average had never been above 40 in the state.

“Let me say, that is not a curve,” Gordon said of the state’s recent trends. “It is more or less a straight line headed upward.”

To read the entire post, click here