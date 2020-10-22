A week-long closure of a West Main Intersection Planned in Riverton

College View/West Main intersection closing Monday, Oct. 26, for a week in Riverton

A week-long closure of the College View/West Main intersection is scheduled to begin Monday in Riverton as part of the ongoing Americans with Disabilities Act highway improvement project.

“All work is dependent upon favorable weather,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

If work goes according to plan, the intersection is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Nov. 2.

Prime contractor on the project is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette.

The current work on curb, sidewalks, valley pans and street corners are part of a $3.29 million US26 (Riverton West Main ADA and Major Avenue/Main Street intersection traffic signal) project. The project also includes Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at every street corner and replacement of broken curb, gutter and sidewalk between the end of the concrete pavement in downtown Riverton (North 1st Street) and West Main Street’s intersection with Hill Street at the west end of the Central Wyoming College campus in Riverton.

Advertisement

S&S Builders, LLC, was awarded the contract to rebuild the Major Avenue/Main Street intersection and complete ADA improvements and repair broken curb, gutter and sidewalk on Dec. 12, 2019. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

The intersection from the perspective of a motorist southbound on College View Drive. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over