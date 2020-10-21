Winter Storm Watch Posted for tonight and Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Bighorns and Northeast Johnson County by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. A cold front will cross the area this evening and accumulating snow through Thursday afternoon.

For the Wind River Basin, that cold front blasts in tonight bringing much colder air to end the week. This front will likely have light snow and gusty north winds. Unseasonably cold air will continue to filter in thru Saturday with a very cold shot on Sunday.

Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach 58°F in Shoshoni and Jeffrey City, 57°F in Lander, 56°F in Riverton, 51°F in Worland, 50°F in Thermopolis and 49 in Dubois. Tonight’s low temperatures will mostly be in the low 30’s with 29°F at both Shoshoni and Worland.